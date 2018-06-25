Latest
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 31: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses law enforcement members at the Thomas Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on March 31, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Sessions Defends Trump Lie That Only Congress Can End Border Crisis
WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 3:30 PM ET
GOP Chair Of Panel Probing Greitens: We Found Evidence Of Multiple 'Crimes'
Sanders Chides Supporters Who ‘Push Hate And Vandalism’ At Restaurant

June 25, 2018 4:12 pm
on May 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday addressed being kicked out of a restaurant over the weekend.

“We are allowed to disagree but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics,” Sanders said.

She connected that night to comments from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) Saturday and actor Peter Fonda a week ago.

“Some have chosen to push hate and vandalism against the restaurant that I was asked to leave from,” Sanders said. “A Hollywood actor publicly encouraged people to kidnap my children. And this weekend a member of Congress called for people to push back and make clear to those serving their country in this administration that they are not welcome anywhere, any time, for anything.”

“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable.”

She could have included Trump in her list of examples of harassment: The President warned Waters in a tweet Monday to “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Instead, Sanders mentioned America’s “ability to find solutions despite [our] disagreements” and said: “That is exactly what President Trump has done for all Americans” with his economic and foreign policy record.

Watch below:

