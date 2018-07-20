Roseanne Barr Screams About Valerie Jarrett: ‘I Thought The B*tch Was White!”

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, a flustered and discombobulated Roseanne Barr screams about Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett, shrieking, “I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!” at the top of her lungs.

When the video begins, she is talking to an off-camera producer who’s encouraging her to speak like she’s giving a presidential address. She seems to have a hard time understanding him and keeps dropping her head into her hands.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran,” she says loudly to the producer. “I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran Deal. That’s what my tweet was about.”

“I know,” he responds. “You’ve explained this literally 300 times.”

“I thought the bitch was white!” Barr screams. “Goddamnit! I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!”

She then takes a drag on her cigarette and looks offscreen.

The video is titled “Roseanne explains the Valerie Jarrett tweet.”

In late May, Barr tweeted about Jarrett, saying that she was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes. The backlash was so intense that ABC cancelled the “Roseanne” reboot.

Barr has a history of racist and generally unhinged tweets, and has specifically likened a black Obama administration official—former national security adviser Susan Rice—to an ape before.

Watch below:

