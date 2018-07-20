Latest
In this July 18, 2018 photo Adalicia Montecinos watches a video at her home, in La Libertad, Honduras of her son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separated from his father at the Texas border. Montecinos watches videos of her infant son Johan over and over again. She had recorded each month of his life before he left for the United States with his father. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Roseanne Barr Screams About Valerie Jarrett: ‘I Thought The B*tch Was White!”

By | July 20, 2018 11:48 am

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, a flustered and discombobulated Roseanne Barr screams about Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett, shrieking, “I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!” at the top of her lungs.

When the video begins, she is talking to an off-camera producer who’s encouraging her to speak like she’s giving a presidential address. She seems to have a hard time understanding him and keeps dropping her head into her hands.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran,” she says loudly to the producer. “I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran Deal. That’s what my tweet was about.”

“I know,” he responds. “You’ve explained this literally 300 times.”

“I thought the bitch was white!” Barr screams. “Goddamnit! I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!”

She then takes a drag on her cigarette and looks offscreen.

The video is titled “Roseanne explains the Valerie Jarrett tweet.”

In late May, Barr tweeted about Jarrett, saying that she was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes. The backlash was so intense that ABC cancelled the “Roseanne” reboot.

Barr has a history of racist and generally unhinged tweets, and has specifically likened a black Obama administration official—former national security adviser Susan Rice—to an ape before.

Watch below:

