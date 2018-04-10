Report: Mueller Probing Series Of 2017 Meetings In The Seychelles

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking at several other meetings that took place in early 2017, in addition to a previously reported meeting between a Trump adviser and foreign individuals, NJ Advance Media reported on Tuesday.

The report did not provide details on who attended the meeting or exactly when the meetings took place. Per NJ Advance Media:

The sources said several of those meetings took place around the same time as another meeting in the Seychelles between Erik Prince, founder of the security company Blackwater, Kirill Dmitriev, the director of one of Russia’s sovereign wealth funds, and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the effective ruler of the United Arab Emirates (also known as “MBZ”).

The Washington Post reported last year that Prince met with a Russian businessman close to Vladimir Putin in January 2017 in an apparent attempt to set up a backchannel between associates of incoming President Donald Trump and Moscow. One of the participants in that meeting, George Nader, is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation.

