on July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bookkeeper: Manafort Biz Lost More Than $1 Million In 2016
Trump Endorses Wrong Guy, Who Already Won Primary Race
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers an on-camera press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
White House Repeatedly Refuses To Say Journos Aren't 'Enemy Of The People'
POTUS Closes Gap With Ivanka: Only ‘FAKE NEWS’ Is ‘Enemy Of The People’

By | August 2, 2018 4:56 pm
RICHFIELD, OHIO - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd gathered at the Local 18 Richfield Facility of the Operating Engineers Apprentice and Training, a union and apprentice training center specializing in the repair and operation of heavy equipment on March 29, 2018 in Richfield, Ohio. President Trump's remarks centered upon infrastructure investment in the economy and labor statistics. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump seemingly attempted to close the gap between him and his daughter on Thursday, after administration staffer Ivanka Trump said that she didn’t consider news media to be a so-called “enemy of the people.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made no such distinction earlier Thursday, criticizing the press while refusing to say journalists weren’t a public enemy.

And besides, the distinction between “news” and “fake news” is somewhat meaningless, coming from Trump. In the past he’s admitted that the “fake” label applies to those outlets whose coverage he simply doesn’t like.

