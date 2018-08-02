POTUS Closes Gap With Ivanka: Only ‘FAKE NEWS’ Is ‘Enemy Of The People’

President Donald Trump seemingly attempted to close the gap between him and his daughter on Thursday, after administration staffer Ivanka Trump said that she didn’t consider news media to be a so-called “enemy of the people.”

They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made no such distinction earlier Thursday, criticizing the press while refusing to say journalists weren’t a public enemy.

And besides, the distinction between “news” and “fake news” is somewhat meaningless, coming from Trump. In the past he’s admitted that the “fake” label applies to those outlets whose coverage he simply doesn’t like.