Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Pruitt Says He Takes First Class And Military Flights Due To ‘Level Of Threat’
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government's debt limit suspension period into February before it exhausts its borrowing ability. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
GOPer Challenging Menendez: Senator ‘Went Into Politics To Serve Himself’
LOUISVILLE, KY-FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), speaks at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center February 12, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Schumer, who was introduced at the event by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), was there as part of the Center's Distinguished Speaker Series. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
5 hours ago
Stuck At The Starting Line: Senate Can’t Agree On Where To Begin DACA Debate
livewire

Pompeo: Agencies Have Assessed North Korean Reaction to ‘Preventive’ Strike

By | February 13, 2018 11:00 am
on May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday morning, CIA Director Mike Pompeo fielded a disturbing question from ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): “Has the intelligence community assessed how the North Korean regime would react to a preventive United States attack?”

“We have,” Pompeo replied. “I would prefer to share that with you in closed session this afternoon.”

In open session though, Pompeo elaborated slightly: “We have written about various forms of actions,” he said. The intelligence community had also measured “the certainty and uncertainty we have around that analysis, as well as what we think happens in the event that the United States decides not to do that and continues to allow Kim Jong-un to develop his nuclear weapons arsenal,” Pompeo told the committee.

Feinstein pressed him further: “Have you explored what it would take to bring them to the table?” she asked.

“We have,” Pompeo said. “I’d prefer to share that with you in closed session.”

More Russia probe Coverage
View All
Comments