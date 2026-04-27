© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Tillis Ends Blockade of Trump’s Fed Chair Nom After DOJ Drops Powell Investigation

by and
04.27.26 | 9:22 am
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., talks with reporters outside the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, nominee to chairman of the Federal Reserve. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll C... Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., talks with reporters outside the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, nominee to chairman of the Federal Reserve. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Sunday he will drop his blockade and get onboard to confirm Kevin Warsh’s nomination to chair the Federal Reserve after the Justice Department dropped an investigation into current central bank chief Jerome Powell.

“I have been clear from the start: the U.S. Attorney’s Office criminal investigation into Chair Powell was a serious threat to the Fed’s independence, and it needed to end before I could support Kevin Warsh’s confirmation,” Tillis said in a social media statement Sunday.

The sham investigation came out of the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia, run by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, and stemmed from costs associated with renovations of Federal Reserve buildings. 

Pirro in a statement posted Friday on X said she’d directed her office to close its investigation into Powell because the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve would be handling any inquiries into alleged overrun costs.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Banking Committee which approves Federal Reserve nominees, mounted his blockade of any Trump Fed pick after the administration launched the bogus criminal investigation into Powell as first reported in early January. With a 13-11 split, Tillis’ refusal to vote for Warsh made the senator the deciding vote and halted Trump’s bid to replace Powell.

The Republican senator, who is set to retire when his term ends this year, has spoken out strongly against the investigation. The Justice Department issued subpoenas against Powell, which a federal judge rejected in a scathing opinion, saying the administration had presented zero evidence against the Fed chair. Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for D.C. went farther, finding the investigation was designed to “harass and pressure Powell either to yield to the President or to resign.”

Warsh came before the Banking Committee for a nomination hearing last week. During the hearing, Tillis spent all of his time explaining why the renovation costs, which had grown to $2.5 billion, were not the result of any criminal behavior. Tillis then took the opportunity to give Trump an off-ramp to end the investigation without having too much egg on his face.

“Big DOJ didn’t know about it,” Tillis said of the investigation. “The president didn’t know about it. Let’s get rid of this investigation so I can support your confirmation.”

“I take the Department of Justice at its word: the investigation is closed, and any appeal of Judge Boasberg’s ruling will be with respect to legal principles and not for the purpose of reissuing subpoenas,” Tillis said in his Sunday statement. “Only a criminal referral from the inspector general would cause a reopening of the investigation.”

The Justice Department’s word might not be all that reassuring. In her statement dropping the investigation, Pirro warned that her office could reopen a criminal investigation depending on what the Inspector General investigation reveals.

“Note well, however, that I will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so,” Pirro said.

With Tillis out of the way, the Senate Banking Committee is expected to vote and advance Warsh’s nomination to the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Layla A. Jones is a reporter for TPM in Washington, D.C., with experience covering government and economic policy, race, culture, and history. She has written for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Billy Penn, WHYY, NPR, and the Philadelphia Tribune, and participated in the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University. She attended Temple University for undergrad.
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Includes: 
1
Show Comments

Start the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Cafe
What’s Really Underpinning the ‘Missing Scientists’ Conspiracy Theory
04.27.26 | 8:00 am
The Weekender
Saved! Pete Hegseth Gives the Pope Leeway to ‘Do His Thing’
04.25.26 | 7:44 am
Cafe
Why Italy’s Giorgia Meloni Broke With Donald Trump
04.24.26 | 11:10 am