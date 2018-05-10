Pence: Michael Cohen’s Huge Business Contracts Are A ‘Private Matter’

Latest
By | May 10, 2018 10:43 am
AFP Contributor/AFP

Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself on Thursday from revelations of Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s millions of dollars in contracts with various entities, including the American affiliate of a Russian company and large corporations like AT&T and Novartis. Pence called Cohen’s situation a “private matter.”

“You now have the President’s lawyer getting millions of dollars from companies that he says he can get access, including one company that had a Russian connection,” NBC’s Andrea Mitchell asked Pence during an interview that aired Thursday. “Is that draining the swamp?”

“Well, what I can say is that that private matter is something I don’t have any knowledge about, and I think the White House issued a statement saying the same,” Pence replied.

Earlier in the interview, Pence said of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe: “It’s time to wrap it up.”

