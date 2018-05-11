Latest
Paul Ryan Tries To Quietly Put Down House GOP Immigration Rebellion

By | May 11, 2018 8:06 am
on March 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is trying to quietly put down a rebellion in his own party as vulnerable House Republicans work to bring an immigration bill to the floor despite his resistance, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

“Going down a path and having some kind of a spectacle on the floor that just results in a veto doesn’t solve the problem,” Ryan reportedly said. “We actually would like to solve this problem, and that is why I think it’s important for us to come up with a solution that the President can support.”

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) filed a discharge petition Wednesday to bring immigration bills to a vote, overriding party leadership. According to the Post, the bill has 18 Republican signatures currently, seven short of those needed to pass, when joined with all House Democrats.

Some House Republicans are reportedly still weighing their decision, while party leaders are privately encouraging them not to sign and stir up more contention before a likely challenging midterm season.

