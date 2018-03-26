O’Reilly Tries To Poke Holes In Stormy Interview: The ‘Story Doesn’t Stack’

Ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Monday attempted to poke holes in the story of the porn actress who was interviewed on “60 Minutes” Sunday about her alleged sexual affair with President Donald Trump.

O’Reilly claimed Stormy Daniels’ “story doesn’t stack” up because she “didn’t want money to attack Donald Trump, but accepted money,” he wrote on Twitter and in a post on his “No Spin News” website. O’Reilly was ousted from Fox News after reports surfaced that he paid several women millions of dollars to settle allegations of sexual misconduct.

“She doesn’t want money now either. So why are you on national television with all this garbage? Does that help your daughter?” O’Reilly said. “Another proud day for America.”

Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 in the days leading up the 2016 election, but he has claimed he gave her money in his personal capacity, not on behalf of Trump, who, he says, was not aware of the deal.

Daniels said she was offered the money and pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement to stay quiet about the sexual affair she allegedly had with Trump more than a decade ago. In recent weeks, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming the NDA is null because Trump never signed the agreement. She has said she’s suing Trump to get the rights to share her side of the story back and has promised to return the money.

During the interview that aired on “60 Minutes” Sunday, Daniels shared details about her alleged sexual affair with Trump and said that she was threatened in 2011 after she gave an interview to In Touch Magazine about the affair. Daniels claims a man approached her, told her to stop talking about Trump and used her infant daughter to threaten Daniels’ physical safety.

“He leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” she told Anderson Cooper Sunday evening. She said she never contacted the police about the incident because she was “scared,” but said she will always remember the man who approached her. Her lawyer said Monday that the man who threatened her was connected to the Trump Organization.

O’Reilly also said Monday that if a person was actually threatening to harm Daniels’ young child, she would have gone to the police.

“If someone threatened your young child with harm, would you not go to the police? Even after you saw the man who did it?” he tweeted Monday.

While Daniels has said that her affair with Trump was consensual, Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment and assault. O’Reilly has been quick to defend the President against his accusers in the past, likely because he maintains his innocence against the allegations against him, despite the fact that he paid more than $30 million to settle with one woman who accused him of harassment.