Latest
59 mins ago
Trump On Racist Ad: ‘We Have A Lot Of Ads, And They Certainly Are Effective’
1 hour ago
Trump: ‘Probably Not’ Meeting Putin In Paris, But Will Meet Him At G-20
November 6, 2012 RETURNED ABSENTEE BALLOTS ORGANIZED BY PRECINTS FOR ALL OF MIAMI DADE. 310,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS WENT OUT IN MIAMI. 212,00 WERE RETURNED AS OF YESTERDAY. ELECTION DAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA
1 hour ago
Handwriting Disputes Cause Headaches For Some Absentee Voters
livewire 2018 Elections

New NBC Poll Has McCaskill Up 3 Points, But Still Within Margin Of Error

By
November 5, 2018 9:52 am

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is leading Republican challenger Josh Hawley by three points in the newest NBC poll, an edge still within the poll’s margin of error.

According to the poll, McCaskill enjoys a hefty advantage with independents, women, voters of color and young people. Hawley leads with white voters, men and older people.

The poll appears better for McCaskill than most of the internals for both candidates, but it could point to a dent in Hawley’s popularity from a slew of negative headlines.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: