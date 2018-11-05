New NBC Poll Has McCaskill Up 3 Points, But Still Within Margin Of Error

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is leading Republican challenger Josh Hawley by three points in the newest NBC poll, an edge still within the poll’s margin of error.

According to the poll, McCaskill enjoys a hefty advantage with independents, women, voters of color and young people. Hawley leads with white voters, men and older people.

The poll appears better for McCaskill than most of the internals for both candidates, but it could point to a dent in Hawley’s popularity from a slew of negative headlines.