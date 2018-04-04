WaPo: Mueller Told Trump Lawyers POTUS Not Currently Criminal Target

Special counsel Robert Mueller told attorneys for President Donald Trump in early March that Trump is a subject of the Russia probe but is not considered a criminal target, the Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

Mueller gave that assessment to Trump’s lawyers during a discussion about a possible interview with Trump and told Trump’s attorneys that he needs to interview the President, according to the Washington Post. Though Mueller said at the time that Trump is not a criminal target, meaning that there is not enough evidence to support criminal charges, there’s the possibility the assessment could change after Trump talks with investigators.

The special counsel also told Trump’s legal team that he is preparing a report on the President’s actions while in office and possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported. The special counsel would prepare separate reports on other aspects of the investigation, per the Post.

Trump has said that he is willing to talk with special counsel office investigators, and debate over the issue caused tension on his legal team. John Dowd left Trump’s legal team after arguing that Trump should refuse an interview, while Trump and other lawyers on the team have pushed for Trump to sit for the interview.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.