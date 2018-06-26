Mueller Preps To Home In On Collusion Question In Coming Weeks

Special counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to focus his investigation on possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russians in the 2016 election, with hopes of concluding that aspect of the probe by this fall, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

According to a person familiar with the probe who spoke to Bloomberg, Mueller plans to make probing possible collusion his sole focus in coming weeks. He is currently working to wrap up other aspects of the investigation, like whether Trump obstructed justice when he fired former FBI director James Comey.

The news comes amid emerging reports that longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone spoke to a Russian during the election, a conversation he said he forgot to disclose during conversations with investigators. Stone is just one of at least a dozen other Trump campaign associates who had contacts with Russians during the election, including his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

Read Bloomberg’s full report here.