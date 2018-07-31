Moonves Allegations To Be Investigated By Outside Law Firm

The board of directors at CBS is in the process of selecting an outside law firm to investigate sexual harassment allegations leveled against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, according to a Monday Wall Street Journal report.

However, the question of whether Moonves should step aside from his role during the probe—which has been a recent topic of discussion at the company—was reportedly not addressed at Monday’s board meeting.

The investigation is a result of a Friday New Yorker article detailing allegations of sexual harassment from six women who worked with Moonves over the years. In the article, Moonves expressed regret for making the women uncomfortable but denied ever retaliating against them professionally after his advances were rejected.