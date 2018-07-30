CBS Discusses Whether Moonves Should Step Aside While Probed For Harassment

Latest
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reacts to applause as she is introduced by William Treanor, Dean and Executive Vice President of Georgetown University Law Center, at the Georgetown University Law Center campus in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By | July 30, 2018 8:05 am
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

CBS Corporation’s leadership discussed this weekend whether the company’s C.E.O Leslie Moonves should step aside pending an ongoing investigation into allegations against Moonves and the company’s handling of harassment complaints, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to WSJ, the CBS board plans to select a committee on Monday to supervise the probe. CBS announced the investigation on Friday afternoon, just before the New Yorker published an article outlining the allegations of six women who worked with Moonves between the 1980s and late 2000s, who claimed he sexually harassed them.

The allegations involve several instances of unwanted physical contact and kissing. Moonves told the New Yorker that he regretted making any women uncomfortable, but said he did not retaliate professionally against anyone for rejecting his advances.

The probe — which will be conducted by an outside law firm — will look into the allegations against the C.E.O. and CBS’ workplace culture as a whole, according to WSJ’s sources.

Read the WSJ’s full story here. 

