Amid Criticism, Melania Will Make Second Visit To Children In Detention

After facing significant blowback for wearing a jacket that said “I don’t really care, do u?” to and from her first visit to a migrant children’s detention center in Texas last week, First Lady Melania Trump plans to make a second.

ABC News was first to report that the first lady was planning to visit another detention center, but her spokesperson did not further details about the date and location of the next visit.

Last week, Trump traveled to McAllen, Texas and toured a facility that’s housing children who were separated from their parents under her husband’s immigration policy of prosecuting anyone caught illegally crossing the border.

Trump was widely criticized after the content splashed across the back of her jacket was surfaced. First Lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham initially told TPM that the jacket had no hidden message, but President Donald Trump later tweeted that the jacket was a message to the “fake” news media.