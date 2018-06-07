Melania Spox Swats Down Giuliani: She Hasn’t ‘Ever’ Shared Thoughts With Him

The first lady’s spokesperson said Thursday she didn’t believe Melania Trump had ever spoken to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Stephanie Grisham told the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

On Wednesday, Giuliani said he thought Melania Trump “believes her husband,” when he denies having had an affair years ago with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is now suing Trump and longtime fixer Michael Cohen over a nondisclosure agreement she signed covering the alleged affair.

“She knows it’s untrue,” Giuliani added.