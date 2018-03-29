Latest
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A rocket from a shoulder fired Javelin portable anti-tank weapon is launched during an Army fire power demonstration at Range Control, High Range on September 4, 2009 in Townsville, Australia. The demonstration, especially of the high range weapons, is intended to demonstrate the level and effect of firepower available to the soldiers of 3rd Brigade should they be deployed on operations requiring such. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
NBC News: Trump Told Aides Not To Publicize Weapons Sales To Ukraine
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, to announce efforts to combat the MS-13 street gang with law enforcement and immigration actions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
2 hours ago
Sessions Rejects GOP Call For 2nd Special Counsel, But Taps Top DOJer To Probe Anti-FBI Claims
2 hours ago
Judge Rules CA Coffee Companies Must Carry Cancer Warning Label
FBI Official Fired By Sessions Sets Up Legal Defense Fund

By | March 29, 2018 2:58 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - June 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was controversially fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has set up a legal defense fund, the law firm representing McCabe announced Thursday.

“Media reports indicate that at a minimum, there are a number of congressional inquiries that he will be required to respond to, as well as the broader Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation that is ongoing, and any potential lawsuits he might consider,” the GoFundMe page for the fundraising effort says.

McCabe was fired earlier this month just hours before he’d be eligible for his full FBI retirement package. The Justice Department statement announcing his termination accused McCabe of “unauthorized disclosure to the news media” and of a lack of candor, related to the the OIG’s probe into how the bureau handled the Clinton email scandal.

McCabe has denied the allegations. A cloud hanging over his firing is the repeated public attacks President Trump launched against McCabe, particularly once Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation began heating up. Privately, Trump reportedly mocked McCabe’s wife’s defeat in a 2015 Virginia state senate race.

The attacks on McCabe were part of a larger effort by the president and his supporters to push the notion that anti-Trump bias is rampant at the FBI.

“The support for Mr. McCabe has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply appreciated.  He and his family continue to deal with the very public and extended humiliation that the Administration, and the President personally, have inflicted on them over the past year,” McCabe’s GoFundMe page says.

