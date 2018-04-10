Report: Trump Huddled With Attorney Marc Kasowitz About Cohen Raid

President Donald Trump met with attorneys Marc Kasowitz and Jay Sekulow on Tuesday following the FBI’s raid of the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Though the raid was carried out by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, the lawyers view the raid as an extension of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, according to Bloomberg News.

Kasowitz (pictured above) left Trump’s outside legal team in charge of the Russia investigations in July 2017, but traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with Trump Tuesday, per Bloomberg News. Sekulow is the lead outside attorney responsible for the Russia probe now that John Dowd has bowed out.

Since the raid on Cohen’s residences and office, Trump has raged against Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who reportedly signed off on the raid.