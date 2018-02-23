Latest
HOUSTON, TX -- MAY 22, 2017: Laura Moser picking up her campaign materials at a print shop in Houston, Monday May 22, 2017. Moser is returning to Houston from Washington where her husband worked for the Obama Whitehouse, and is starting her effort to run for the 7th Congressional District in Texas currently occupied by Republican John Culberson. (Photo by Michael Stravato/For the Washington Post)
2 mins ago
National Dems’ Attacks On Progressive Signal Aggressive Posture For Primaries
on February 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 mins ago
Trump Administration Announces New North Korea Sanctions
on December 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
38 mins ago
RICK GATES TO PLEAD GUILTY: Former Trump Campaign Aide To Cooperate With Mueller
livewire

Manafort Spox ‘Confident That He Will Be Acquitted’ Of All New Charges

By | February 23, 2018 8:01 am
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen arrive at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates both pleaded not guilty last year to a 12-charge indictment that included money laundering and conspiracy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

A spokesperson for President Trump’s former campaign official Paul Manafort said Friday that Manfort is “confident that he will be acquitted of all charges” after special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday filed a new indictment against Manafort and his former business partner Rick Gates.

“(Manafort) is innocent of the allegations set out in the newly filed indictments and he is confident that he will be acquitted of all charges,” Manfort’s spokesperson Jason Maloni said in a statement to CNN. “The new allegations against Mr. Manafort, once again, have nothing to do with Russia and 2016 election interference/collusion. Mr. Manafort is confident that he will be acquitted and violations of his constitutional rights will be remedied.”

In October, Manfort and Gates were indicted on charges of conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to launder money and making false statements. Mueller filed an additional 32-count indictment against the two on Thursday, with charges ranging from making false statements on tax returns, failure to report foreign bank and financial accounts and bank fraud. The indictment also alleges Manafort and Gates misled lenders and exaggerated their income in order to obtain loans.

The additional charges are the latest in a string of indictments against Trump campaign associates as Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election. Last week, Mueller announced an indictment against 13 Russian nationals for their work for a Russian troll farm to meddle in the election.

NEW & NOW FREE
Bonus Episode: Are You Ready? Dylan And The Cross
More Livewire
View All
Comments