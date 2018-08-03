livewire The Manafort Trials

Manafort Trial ‘Spinning’ Trump ‘Into A Frenzy’

By | August 3, 2018 7:22 am
WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: President Donald J. Trump singles out the media during his rally on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. This is Trump's second rally this week; the same week his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort started his trial that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
Rick Loomis/Getty Images North America

While President Donald Trump praises and simultaneously distances himself from Paul Manafort in public, he’s privately bragging to advisers that the trial proves special counsel Robert Mueller has reached a dead end on the Russia probe and has nothing on his family.

According to Republicans close to Trump who spoke with Vanity Fair, the Manafort trial is “spinning [Trump] into a frenzy” as he gloats that “the only thing the trial shows is that Manafort is a sleaze.”

In his mania, Trump is also feeling more free to attack Mueller on Twitter and has reportedly been empowered by his attorney Emmet Flood to be more free-wheeling in his tweets about the investigation.

“Emmet feels there’s nothing there with collusion, so it’s fine for Trump to comment and tweet,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Trump is reportedly at his wits end with the probe, and wants it over in a couple of weeks. He’s told advisers that he will fire Rosenstein himself if it continues.

Read the full Vanity Fair report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments