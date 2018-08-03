Manafort Trial ‘Spinning’ Trump ‘Into A Frenzy’

While President Donald Trump praises and simultaneously distances himself from Paul Manafort in public, he’s privately bragging to advisers that the trial proves special counsel Robert Mueller has reached a dead end on the Russia probe and has nothing on his family.

According to Republicans close to Trump who spoke with Vanity Fair, the Manafort trial is “spinning [Trump] into a frenzy” as he gloats that “the only thing the trial shows is that Manafort is a sleaze.”

In his mania, Trump is also feeling more free to attack Mueller on Twitter and has reportedly been empowered by his attorney Emmet Flood to be more free-wheeling in his tweets about the investigation.

“Emmet feels there’s nothing there with collusion, so it’s fine for Trump to comment and tweet,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Trump is reportedly at his wits end with the probe, and wants it over in a couple of weeks. He’s told advisers that he will fire Rosenstein himself if it continues.

