Lawmakers To Meet With WH Officials On DACA After Chaotic Trump Meeting

After a large group of lawmakers met with President Donald Trump for a lengthy meeting on Tuesday about a plan to restore the protections from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a smaller group of lawmakers will meet with administration officials on Wednesday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) will meet with Trump administration officials, Cornyn confirmed in a Wednesday morning tweet.

Trump held a chaotic, freewheeling meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday. During an hour-long media availability at the meeting, Trump offered a wide range of opinions on immigration policy and strategies for restoring DACA. His vacillating comments left lawmakers confused, with both parties coming away from the meeting with a different view on what had happened.

The smaller group of lawmakers is now tasked with determining what Trump and Congress might be able to agree to on legislation restoring DACA.