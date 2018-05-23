Lawyer: Kushner Sat With Investigators 2nd Time, Answered ‘Every’ Question

Jared Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell confirmed Wednesday that his client was interviewed a second time by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators in April.

“They asked him questions. He answered every single one,” Lowell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview. “It was thorough.”

“I don’t know that anybody could be cooperating more” with Mueller’s probe, he said separately.

Between the two meetings with Mueller’s team, Lowell said, Kushner had spent “a total of over nine hours with them.” Lowell separately told CNN Kushner answered investigators’ questions for seven hours in April. Kushner first met with investigators in November.

Asked about the content of Mueller’s team’s questions, Lowell spoke generally.

“They’re looking to see whether there was collusion with Russia in the in the campaign, and whether or not anybody in the campaign was involved, and if that violated any law,” Lowell said. “And they’re looking at this broad topic that they call, or the media calls, obstruction of justice.”

Mueller’s team, he said, “would have asked questions of all of their witnesses, including Jared Kushner, about those topics.”

“But he has a unique role,” Lowell added. “He was there in the campaign, he was there in the transition and he worked in the White House when events occurred after the inauguration that is of interest to the counsel.”

Asked whether Kushner was a witness, subject or target of Mueller’s probe, Lowell argued that the labels weren’t useful.

“I have done this for a bunch,” he said, “and I’ll tell you that today’s witness is tomorrow’s indicted person.”

But, he added, “in my experience, the kinds of questions they asked, the kinds of statements he made, the kinds of information he has, reflects that they understand that he’s a witness to the events.”

“There’s nothing he’s done, and nothing that I’ve seen, that would indicate that anybody would have an interest in him other than as being a witness to events,” Lowell said. “And nobody has indicated they have any intention of saying to him, you’ve done something wrong that would merit any charges.”

Asked about Kushner’s security clearance, which was restored Wednesday, Lowell declined to say what level of clearance Kushner had been granted.

“He has been restored in a permanent clearance to get all the material that he needs, and all the material that he got in the past in order to do the job the President has asked him to do,” he said.

