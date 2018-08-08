Kobach: Illegal Votes Can Swing Any Close Race … Including Mine

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, once the vice chair of the White House’s fishy “Election Integrity” commission, said Tuesday that, yes, even he could end up winning his neck-and-neck election with the help of illegal votes.

That’s not to say he’s right: A federal judge earlier this year struck down Kansas’s law requiring proof of citizenship to vote, which Kobach himself defended in court, and in the process dismantled Kobach’s supposed “evidence” of widespread voter fraud in the United States.

And recently, a former Democratic “Election Integrity” commission member, armed with internal records and communications from the panel to which he’d previously been denied access, said Kobach and the White House were lying when they claimed they had substantial evidence of voter fraud.

Still, give him credit for consistency: Kobach told ThinkProgress even he could end up benefitting from illegal voting.

“If it’s a close race, illegal votes could swing any close race,” Kobach told the progressive website. “There are close legislative races routinely in Kansas decided by fewer than 10 votes.”

He added: “If you have a close race, yeah absolutely, voter fraud could swing the margin.”