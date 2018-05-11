John Kelly: Trump Is ‘Somewhat Embarrassed, Frankly’ By Russia Probe

During a new sit-down interview with NPR published Thursday evening, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that despite the President’s consistent insistence that the Russia probe is a “witch hunt” President Trump is also “embarrassed” by the whole ordeal.

“It may not be a cloud, but certainly the President is, you know, somewhat embarrassed, frankly,” he said. “When world leaders come in, it’s kind of like you know Bibi Netanyahu is here and he who’s under investigation himself and it’s like, you know, you walk in and you know the first couple of minutes of every conversation might revolve around that kind of thing.”

When asked if he would consider special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign a “witch hunt,” as Trump so faithfully reiterates, he said he believes there is “nothing there.”

“Something that has gone on this long without any real meat on the bone, it suggests to me that there is nothing there, relative to our president.”

Listen to the full interview here.