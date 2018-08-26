Latest
21 mins ago
Trump: ‘Our Hearts And Prayers Are With’ John McCain’s Family
on June 25, 2009 in Washington, DC.
41 mins ago
McCain Lauded By Presidents Past And Present, World Leaders
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, for the committee's confirmation hearing for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
14 hours ago
John McCain Dead At 81
livewire

Jeff Flake: ‘It’s Tough To Imagine Politics Without John McCain’

By
August 26, 2018 9:59 am

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) grew emotional Sunday morning while remembering the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). In an interview with Flake, CNN’s Jake Tapper played video of McCain saying that it had been a “privilege” to serve with Flake after Flake’s announcement that he would retire at the end of his current term.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: