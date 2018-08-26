Jeff Flake: ‘It’s Tough To Imagine Politics Without John McCain’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) grew emotional Sunday morning while remembering the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). In an interview with Flake, CNN’s Jake Tapper played video of McCain saying that it had been a “privilege” to serve with Flake after Flake’s announcement that he would retire at the end of his current term.

