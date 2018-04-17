Latest
Comey: I’m Not Making Fun Of The President Or His ‘Average’ Sized Hands

By | April 17, 2018 10:51 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday defended his editorial choice to include details in his new memoir painting President Donald Trump in an unflattering light by pointing out vestiges of his tanning habit and focusing on the size of his hands.

“I’m not making fun of the President,” Comey told NPR’s Carrie Johnson and Steve Inskeep. “I’m trying to be an author, which I’ve never been before in my life.”

Comey added that he was just trying to show readers how the world looked to him, including details to illustrate his narrative, not to belittle the President.

“By the way, not that this matters, but I found his hands to be about average in size, and so I’m not making fun of the man, I’m trying to tell the reader what’s in my head,” he said.  

