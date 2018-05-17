Latest
1 min ago
Rubio: If Trump Camp Colluded, ‘It Would Have Been Leaked A Long Time Ago’
Bowling Green, OH - NOVEMBER 6: A man casts his ballot using an electronic voting machine November 6, 2012 at an elementary school in Bowling Green, Ohio. Voting is underway in the US presidential election in the battleground state of Ohio. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)
18 mins ago
1 In 5 Voters Estimated To Cast Midterm Primary Ballots On Paperless Machines
38 mins ago
Massachusetts Dem Rep. Accused Of Choking GOP Rival At Restaurant
livewire

House GOP Leaders Increase Pressure To Kill Immigration Vote Effort

By | May 17, 2018 11:01 am
UNITED STATES - MARCH 06: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., right, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conduct a news conference in the Capitol after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 06, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Desperate House Republican leaders are trying to talk their moderate faction out of pushing for an immigration debate by threatening midterm losses and a fractured party, according to a Wednesday Washington Post report.

The campaign reportedly ramped up Wednesday morning in a closed-door meeting when Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) cited the bevy of dire political consequences bringing up such a hot-button issue before the midterms could have.

It continued that evening, when he was joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to cajole leaders of the movement away from their plan with promises that talks are happening at the highest levels to bring immigration bills to the floor.

House Republicans were not swayed. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), who initially filed the discharge petition to kickstart the bill votes, reportedly said that the leaders lacked solid plans and that the petition effort would continue.

Per the Washington Post, two more Republicans—Reps. John Katko (NY) and David Trott (MI)—signed the petition Wednesday, affixing the 19th and 20th Republican signatures. With all Democrats presumably on board, the petition requires five more Republican names to pass.

On the other wing of the Republican Party, the House Freedom Caucus is reportedly threatening to hold up passage of a farm bill this week until a conservative immigration bill is let onto the floor. Per the Washington Post, some believe that bringing the bill to the floor would effectively kill the discharge petition.

Ryan and McCarthy reportedly met with President Donald Trump Tuesday to brainstorm solutions to the immigration schism within the party.

A Scandal Sandwich: The Unbelievable Saga Of The Missouri Governor’s Misdeeds
More Livewire
View All
Comments