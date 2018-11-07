House Investigations Clearly At Forefront Of Trump’s Mind As He Threatens Senate Retaliation

In the hours since Democrats wrested back control of the House, speculation has flown that President Donald Trump will likely be a target of investigations and subpoena requests.
The possibility was clearly on his mind early Wednesday morning as he threatened retaliation with the remaining Republican-majority chamber.
If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018