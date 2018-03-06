Report: House Intel Panel Leaked Witness Testimony To Michael Cohen

A lawyer who represents Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, received information on a witness’ testimony to the House Intelligence Committee from someone in the House, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

David Kramer, a former staffer for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) who was involved in alerting the FBI to former British spy Christopher Steele’s dossier on Trump, testified to the House panel on Dec. 19, 2017. A few days later, his lawyer, Larry Robbins, received a call from Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, according to the Daily Beast.

Ryan told Robbins that someone in the House told him that Kramer had information about the dossier that could help Cohen, per the Daily Beast. Steele’s dossier alleges that Cohen met with Kremlin officials, which Cohen has vehemently denied, going so far as to sue Buzzfeed News for publishing the dossier.

Robbins declined to help Ryan, and he reported the conversation with Ryan to the House Intelligence Committee, the Daily Beast reported. CNN reported on the letter Robbins sent last month, but did not identify Robbins, Kramer, or Cohen and his lawyer.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), the congressman leading the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, told the Daily Beast that “any accusation that a witness’s testimony was shared with another witness or their lawyer is unequivocally false.”

