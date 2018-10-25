House Office Building Evacuated After Fire Alarm Pulled

Cannon, one of the House office buildings, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to an “audible alarm.”
According to Bloomberg’s Erik Wasson, police say that a fire alarm was pulled in the building.
The U.S. Capitol Police sent out the following alert:
EVACUATE: Cannon due to an audible alarm. Occupants should:
* Remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits.
* If nearby, take annunciators on the way out.
* Close doors behind you but do not lock.
* Proceed immediately to your designated assembly area and check in with your OEC.
(js/bd)