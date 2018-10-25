Latest
livewire

House Office Building Evacuated After Fire Alarm Pulled

By
October 25, 2018 12:14 pm

Cannon, one of the House office buildings, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to an “audible alarm.”

According to Bloomberg’s Erik Wasson, police say that a fire alarm was pulled in the building.

The U.S. Capitol Police sent out the following alert:

EVACUATE: Cannon due to an audible alarm. Occupants should:

* Remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits.
* If nearby, take annunciators on the way out.
* Close doors behind you but do not lock.
* Proceed immediately to your designated assembly area and check in with your OEC.

(js/bd)

