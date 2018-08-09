Hope Springs Eternal: WH Officials Try To Pull Hicks Back In For 2020

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks’ impromptu ride on Air Force One Saturday got observers buzzing that she may jump back into the fray — a speculation that seems to be the greatest hope of some administration officials.

According to a Thursday Politico report, White House officials have a real desire to get Hicks back on the scene for 2020.

“I think a lot of people would love to see her involved,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Politico. “She is incredibly smart, talented, and she gets the President. It would be a win across the board for the president if she was involved in any capacity.”

Per Politico sources, Hicks is open to the possibility.

Since her departure in March, Hicks still retains a place of honor within the first family and administration, reportedly taking time to dine with both Sanders and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump before the Air Force One trip.

However, she left the administration in a time of particular turmoil, after being called to interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller — and admitting that she’d told “white lies” on behalf of the President — and the public revelation of her relationship with staff secretary Robert Porter, who was finally booted from the White House months after initial accusations of domestic abuse from his ex-wives.