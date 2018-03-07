HHS Official Returns After Suspended For Spreading Conspiracies On Social Media

A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) official will return to work on Wednesday after he was suspended for two weeks following reports that he pushed conspiracy theories on social media during the 2016 election, Politico reported.

An HHS spokesperson told Politico that Jon Cordova, the HHS principal deputy assistant secretary for administration, had “expressed sincere and deep apology” for the things he posted on social media and claimed that Cordova “allowed the heat of the political campaign” to undermine “his better judgment.”

“While he continues to work at HHS, Mr. Cordova – along with all department employees – will be expected to demonstrate a full commitment to inclusiveness and respect for all Americans that we serve,” the spokesperson told Politico, adding that none of the conspiracy theories were shared during his time at HHS.

CNN was first to report on Cordova’s posts that spread false stories about former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Some of the stories Cordova — who was a Trump campaign staffer at the time — shared, pushed theories that Cruz was involved with prostitutes and that Gold Star father Khizr Khan was a “Muslim plant” working with the Clinton campaign, according to CNN.