Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a reliable Trump ally, chided the President Monday for publicly sharing his critiques of chief of staff John Kelly.

I wish President Trump would never discuss publicly any ill feelings has abt his CofStaff Gen Kelly. After all he was a Marine for 47 yrs. defended our freedoms. We need show respect — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 19, 2018

Kelly is once again rumored to be on the way out at the White House.