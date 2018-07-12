Goodlatte: Judiciary, Oversight Committees Will Interview Lisa Page Friday

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page will appear before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees for a transcribed interview on Friday “which will continue on Monday,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) said Thursday.

“Lisa Page has finally agreed to appear before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees for a transcribed interview tomorrow,” Goodlatte said in a statement.

“This decision is long overdue. As part of the Committees’ joint investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department in 2016, we have sought her testimony for seven months, ultimately resulting in a subpoena demanding her presence. Lisa Page is a key witness in our investigation and we need to hear from her about her role related to certain decisions made by the Department and Bureau.”

Page’s 2016 anti-Trump text messages with FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she was believed to be having an affair, have fueled a bitter congressional inquiry looking into the potential bias on display therein, among other things. Strzok appeared before the joint committees in a public hearing Thursday.

Page defied a subpoena, issued days ago, to appear Wednesday for a closed-door deposition. Goodlatte threatened later Wednesday to hold her in contempt of Congress if she did not appear beside Strzok on Thursday, or to give a deposition on Friday.