Strzok: Anti-Trump Text Based On His ‘Horrible, Disgusting’ Treatment Of Gold Star Family

At a congressional hearing Thursday, FBI agent Peter Strzok defended himself from attacks from GOP lawmakers that a text he sent in 2016 — in which he said that “we’ll stop” then candidate-Donald Trump — proved he was biased in the Russia investigation into Trump’s campaign.

“In terms of the texts that ‘we will stop it,’ you need to understand that that was written late at night, off-the-cuff and it was in response to a series of events that included then-candidate Trump insulting the immigrant family of a fallen war hero and my presumption, based on that horrible, disgusting behavior, that the American population would not elect someone demonstrating that behavior to be president of the United States,” Strzok said.

“It was in no way unequivocally any suggestion that me, the FBI, would take any action whatsoever to improperly impact the electoral process for any candidate,” Strzok continued, adding that he took “great offense” with Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy’s assertions about the texts.