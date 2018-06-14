Giuliani: Cohen Is ‘Not Cooperating’ With Mueller, ‘Nor Do We Care’

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday evening did his best to downplay reports that Michael Cohen may flip on Trump in order to avoid arrest for a score of possible financial crimes.

Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s “Ingraham Angle” on Fox Wednesday, Giuliani said he “checked into this last night” when asked about reports that Cohen’s worried about getting arrested and said “it’s not so” that the longtime Trump fixer is cooperating with authorities.

“He’s not cooperating, nor do we care because the President did nothing wrong,” Giuliani said. “We’re very comfortable, if he cooperates there’s nothing he can cooperate about with regard to President Trump.”

On Wednesday, several news outlets reported that Cohen has told friends that he’s anxious he could be arrested at any time. Cohen denied those reports.

ABC also reported Wednesday that Cohen’s lawyers are gearing up to ditch their client, who hasn’t been charged but is being investigated for potential finance crimes, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

In April the FBI raided Cohen’s house, hotel and office, seizing a slew of documents, including records related to a $130,000 payment he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump a decade ago.