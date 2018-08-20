Latest
August 20, 2018
Giuliani Attempts To Taunt Brennan Into Suing Trump: ‘You’re Not A Blowhard?’

By | August 20, 2018 3:02 pm
May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday appeared to try to taunt former CIA Director John Brennan into filing a lawsuit over his revoked security clearance.

On Sunday, Brennan affirmed that he was considering legal action following Trump’s revocation of his security clearance, in order to prevent similar action being taken against other former intelligence and national security officials critical of the President, or even current officials like the Justice Department’s Bruce Ohr.

Trump appears to have embraced Brennan as a foil, tweeting Monday, “I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit.”

