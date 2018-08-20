Giuliani Attempts To Taunt Brennan Into Suing Trump: ‘You’re Not A Blowhard?’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday appeared to try to taunt former CIA Director John Brennan into filing a lawsuit over his revoked security clearance.

To John Brennan: Today President Trump granted our request (Jay Sekulow and me) to handle your case. After threatening if you don’t it would be just like Obama’s red lines. Come on John you’re not a blowhard? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 20, 2018

On Sunday, Brennan affirmed that he was considering legal action following Trump’s revocation of his security clearance, in order to prevent similar action being taken against other former intelligence and national security officials critical of the President, or even current officials like the Justice Department’s Bruce Ohr.

Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions “Justice” Department? A total joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Trump appears to have embraced Brennan as a foil, tweeting Monday, “I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit.”