GOP Gov Candidate Drives ‘Deportation Bus’ To Protest Sanctuary Cities

A Republican candidate governor in Georgia governor will drive around in a “deportation bus” starting Wednesday to raise awareness about the “dangers of sanctuary cities,” his campaign announced Tuesday.

Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams — who claims he’s the “most outspoken anti-illegal candidate” in the state’s history — plans to visit each of “Georgia’s dangerous sanctuary cities” in coming days, his campaign said in a statement.

“Through his bus tour of sanctuary cities, William will expose how dangerous illegal aliens ruin local economies, cost American jobs, increase healthcare costs and lower education standards,” the statement said, before touting Williams’ history as the Georgia co-chair for President Trump’s campaign.

“Williams champions implementing the federal 287(g) deportation program in every Georgia county to deputize officers as ICE agents,” the statement said. “His anti-illegal alien program would expedite the deportation process and send a clear message to illegal communities that they are not welcomed in Georgia.”

Williams’ campaign also specifically calls out one of his Republican primary opponents, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, for “failed leadership” on “illegal immigration,” which Williams claims is “a fierce subject” in the race for governor.

But Cagle takes a hard line on undocumented immigrants as well — in a statement on Cagle’s campaign site the lieutenant governor says he’s “led the fight to defund and outlaw sanctuary cities” and has ensured “that criminal illegal aliens could not terrorize our families.” He’s also vowed to deploy the national guard to the southern border if elected.

There are three other Republicans running in the primary on May 22: Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state; Clay Tippins, a former Navy SEAL and businessman; Hunter Hill, a former state senator and U.S. Army ranger.