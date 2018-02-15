FL Shooting Survivors Plead For Political Action: ‘You Guys Are The Adults’

Several high school students who survived Wednesday’s shooting massacre in Florida have a message for the adults: Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.

In a Thursday interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, high school senior David Hogg pleaded for lawmakers to find a solution to mass shootings. “Please, this is the 18th one this year. That’s unacceptable. We’re children. You guys are the adults.”

On Wednesday, a man opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, leading to 17 deaths and at least 14 injuries. The suspected gunman has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

“We can say, ‘Yes, we’re going to do all these things, thoughts and prayers.'” said Hogg. “What we need more than that is action.”

“People are not understanding that this is not going to stop,” high school freshman Kelsey Friend said through tears.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting.” On Thursday, he gave a speech on the massacre that emphasized “the difficult issue of mental health” without offering any legislative proposals to tackle gun violence.

Camerota observed that “something has gone terribly wrong when all of us adults are looking to you 14 and 18-year-olds for wisdom and to help us figure out how solve this, but that’s where we are today.”

Watch the video below: