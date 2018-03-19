WaPo: Trump Lawyers Maneuvering To Limit POTUS Interview With Mueller

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have provided special counsel Robert Mueller’s office with what the Washington Post described Monday as “written descriptions that chronicle key moments under investigation.”

The information, the Post reported Monday, constitutes an attempt to limit any potential interview between the President and special counsel Robert Mueller. The paper cited two unnamed people familiar with the situation.

The lawyers have provided summaries, the Post reported, of internal White House memos and “contemporaneous correspondence about events Mueller is investigating.” The materials don’t include Trump’s personal versions of events, the paper reported.

Mueller’s investigators, the two sources said, have told the President’s legal team that their questions about Trump can be sorted into “What did he do?” and “What was he thinking when he did it?”

For weeks, according to various outlets, Trump’s legal team has discussed strategies for a potential interview between Trump and Mueller. The Post reported Monday that, according to one unnamed person, Trump has told aides he’s “champing at the bit” to speak with Mueller.

His lawyers are more cautious. The Post reported one unnamed adviser said Trump’s lawyers are in “crunchtime” ahead of a potential Mueller interview.

Mueller’s team is particularly focused on Trump’s firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey, the Post reported, citing unnamed people “familiar with the inquiry.”