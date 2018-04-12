WaPo: FBI Sought Cohen Comms With Bank That Gave Him Loans Against His Taxi Biz

In search warrants executed this week, FBI agents sought Michael Cohen’s communications with a bank about his taxi medallion business in addition to information about his $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels before the election, the Washington Post is reporting.

The bank is New York-based Sterling National Bank, the Post reported.

In another revelation from the FBI raid on Michael Cohen’s properties, the Post writes, investigators may be examining financial actions by Cohen that used his taxi business as collateral.

As TPM has previously reported, Cohen rubbed shoulders with Ukrainian Simon Garber and Russian Evgeny “Gene” Freidman in the taxi business, both of whom have run into financial and legal trouble during their operations.

Unnamed sources told the Washington Post that Cohen is being investigated for crimes including bank fraud and campaign finance transgressions.