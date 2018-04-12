livewire

WaPo: FBI Sought Cohen Comms With Bank That Gave Him Loans Against His Taxi Biz

By | April 12, 2018 5:51 pm
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for President Trump, and his lawyer Stephen Ryan, off camera, address the media in Hart Building after the Senate Intelligence Committee meeting to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 election was postponed on September 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

In search warrants executed this week, FBI agents sought Michael Cohen’s communications with a bank about his taxi medallion business in addition to information about his $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels before the election, the Washington Post is reporting.

The bank is New York-based Sterling National Bank, the Post reported.

In another revelation from the FBI raid on Michael Cohen’s properties, the Post writes, investigators may be examining financial actions by Cohen that used his taxi business as collateral.

As TPM has previously reported, Cohen rubbed shoulders with Ukrainian Simon Garber and Russian Evgeny “Gene” Freidman in the taxi business, both of whom have run into financial and legal trouble during their operations.

Unnamed sources told the Washington Post that Cohen is being investigated for crimes including bank fraud and campaign finance transgressions.

