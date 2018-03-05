Eric Trump Claims CNN Is ‘Totally Irrelevant’ Based On Ratings Report

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, on Monday claimed CNN was “totally irrelevant” because it only had one show in the Top 25 total viewership ratings report for February, while Fox News had 15.

“Congratulations @FoxNews: Fox has 15 of the top 20 shows with @SeanHannity and @TuckerCarlson leading the pack at 1st and 2nd respectively,” he tweeted. “CNN has become totally irrelevant.”

Congratulations @FoxNews: Fox has 15 of the top 20 shows with @SeanHannity and @TuckerCarlson leading the pack at 1st and 2nd respectively. CNN has become totally irrelevant, down 19% from last year with only 1 show in the Top 25 (#24th). pic.twitter.com/5IcwYEbFRR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 5, 2018

While Fox News had more shows in the Top 25 for total viewership, those statistics aren’t as relevant when it comes to news networks making money.

Advertisers base their media buys off of viewership within the 25 to 54-year-old demographic category. Fox News still has 15 shows in the Top 25 for that category, but CNN fares far better among 25-54-year-olds. It had four shows in the Top 25 for that category, making this month the second best February the network has had in 10 years.

See the ratings for cable news shows among 25-54-year-old below: