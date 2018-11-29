Latest
DHS Chief Kirstjen Nielsen To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

By
November 29, 2018 4:47 pm

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 6, committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) announced Thursday.

Goodlatte said in a statement:

“The Department of Homeland Security has the important responsibilities of protecting our borders, enforcing immigration laws, and keeping Americans, the President, and other leaders safe from harm. The House Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over many of Homeland Security’s component agencies – including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the U.S. Secret Service – and next week we will hear from Secretary Nielsen on the many challenges the Department faces as it carries out its duties. We look forward to having Secretary Nielsen testify before the Committee on the issues before the Department and how Congress can provide legislative assistance.”

