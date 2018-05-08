Devin Nunes Doubles Down On Threat To Hold Sessions In Contempt

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) reiterated his threat to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt unless the Justice Department agreed to share certain classified documents with Congress, according to a Monday Politico report.

It is not clear exactly which documents Nunes is after, though they are reportedly related to FISA warrants and FBI surveillance. According to Politico, Sessions and Nunes have not spoken since Nunes made his initial threat this weekend.

The Justice Department previously denied Nunes’ subpoena to obtain the documents, reportedly citing “severe consequences, including potential loss of human lives, damage to relationship with valued international partners, compromise of ongoing criminal investigations and interference with intelligence activities.”

Nunes reportedly dismissed the security concerns, claiming that “they say that every time.”