Cornyn Wants Committee To Handle Accusation Against Kavanaugh ‘Swiftly’

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) called on the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he is a member, to “swiftly” address the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, appearing to reject Democrats’ call to wait for the FBI to fully probe the allegations first.

“If Democrats reject the committee handling this swiftly and in a bipartisan way through regular order, then it’s clear that their only intention is to smear Judge Kavanaugh and derail his nomination.