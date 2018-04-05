CNBC: White House Lawyers Reviewing Bolton’s Potential Conflicts Of Interest

White House attorneys have been meeting with President Trump’s new pick for national security adviser, former Fox News commentator John Bolton, to review his potential conflicts of interest, CNBC reported Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Bolton confirmed to CNBC that the former U.N. ambassador was meeting with lawyers, but declined to comment further, stating that his conversations with White House attorneys were “off-the-record.”

While it was unclear what aspects of Bolton’s background might raise red flags, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke with CNBC, Bolton’s PAC and super PAC might be the point of contention.

Bolton has reportedly followed the White House’s advice to end all of his PACs political activity, even though both groups were already big spenders in the midterms, according to a CNBC source. Both the PACs will reportedly not fully shut down.

Bolton also internally announced that he would step down as chairman of his foundation — Foundation for American Security and Freedom — in March and plans to pull his name from the website on April 8, sources told CNBC.

