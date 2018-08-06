C-SPAN: We Reported Caller Who Threatened Don Lemon And Brian Stelter

After one of its hosts either ignored or didn’t hear an on-air death threat made against two CNN journalists, C-SPAN said Monday that it reported the incident to the FBI on Friday.

C-SPAN says it has reported a caller to the FBI after the caller made on-air threats against CNN journalists. pic.twitter.com/kFKOf12mdU — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 6, 2018

The threat, made on C-SPAN air Friday, gained more attention when CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter played a clip of it on air Sunday. Stelter and CNN’s Don Lemon were the two journalists named in the threat, from “Don” in State College, Pennsylvania.

Watch below: