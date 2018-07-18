Brooch Burn: Queen Wears Pin From Obamas During Trump’s Visit

Queen Elizabeth wore a 14-karat yellow gold brooch gifted to her by the Obamas on the day President Donald Trump arrived in the UK, according to a Tuesday Hill report.

The Queen’s adorning herself with the vintage piece, also known as the American State Visit brooch, is reportedly being seen by some as a delicate renunciation of the President as protesters stormed London’s streets and an infantile effigy graced the sky.

The Queen may not be the only royal reluctant to embrace the American leader, as Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly refused to see Trump during his visit.

The Obamas enjoyed a cozier relationship with the royal family, being invited to a Windsor Castle lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as a Kensington Palace dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during their 2016 visit. Per the Hill, the couple has remained close to Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as their families.