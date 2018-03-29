Beleaguered Sessions Has No Regrets About Recusal: ‘I Think I Did The Right Thing’

Revealing his patriotic-like loyalty to President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no regrets over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, despite consistent public lashings from the President.

He even defends Trump for taunting him.

In a new profile on Sessions in Time Magazine published Thursday, Sessions said he still thinks he “did the right thing” by stepping back from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign. That move cleared the way for special counsel Robert Mueller to dig in, which has fueled most of Trump’s vexation with his attorney general.

“I think I did the right thing,” he told Time. “I don’t think the attorney general can ask everybody else in the department to follow the rules if the attorney general doesn’t follow them.”

Sessions dismissed Trump’s personal Twitter attacks, claiming that the President “does get frustrated” because “he’s trying to run the country.”

“He’s got to spend his time dealing with certain issues,” he told Time.

Despite his defense of the President, Sessions, who has largely remained silent in the face of Trump’s criticism, gave a slight pushback to Trump’s attacks in February, when he called Sessions handling of FISA abuse in the FBI “disgraceful.” In response, Sessions released a rare statement, saying his office would work to “ensure that complaints against this Department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary.”

That evening, Sessions was spotted having dinner with Solicitor General Noel Francisco and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who hired Mueller.