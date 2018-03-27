Lawyers For Cohen, Stormy Daniels Debate Again: ‘It’s An Utter Fiction!’ (VIDEO)

The lawyers for Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels returned to CNN Monday night, this time debating Stormy Daniels’ claim that she was threatened not to talk about her alleged relationship with President Donald Trump in 2011.

The last time the two attorneys appeared on CNN, the debate got heated, and the same occurred on Monday, with the two men constantly raising their voices and talking over each other.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has suggested that the threat to his client was likely linked to Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, though Avenatti has not stated outright that Cohen orchestrated the threat.

Arthur Schwartz, Cohen’s lawyer (who is not representing Cohen in the Daniels case), pushed back on Avenatti’s suggestion.

“It’s an utter fiction,” Schwartz said. “And that in and of itself is defamatory to say that was Michael Cohen or someone sent by Michael Cohen.”

“It’s a figment of her imagination. That person doesn’t exist,” he added.

Later in the interview, Avenatti called Cohen a “thug” several times.

“You’re a thug,” Schwartz hit back before questioning why CBS’ “60 Minutes” did not air a lie detector test with Daniels.

“This thug doctored it,” Schwartz claimed.

Watch the debate via CNN: